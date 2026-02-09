Kirk Cousins' next destination after Falcons release is becoming painfully obvious

Kirk Cousins' future with the Atlanta Falcons is very much in doubt. The veteran quarterbacks' $180-million contract has aged like milk, and the new regime is expected to move on.

Which then begs the question, where will the quarterback's next chapter be?

Well, there is one destination that makes too much sense to not happen. And reports are pointing toward it happening.

Now, while we are still not to the point of this is going to happen, it would be naive to say it isn't a real possibility when you consider the Vikings and Cousins' situations.

Kirk Cousins could spoil JJ McCarthy's career with a Vikings reunion

Money and the 2024 NFL Draft class at quarterback played a major part in the Vikings being willing to let their long-time starter walk in free agency, and he just played for a Super Bowl last night.

They were able to sign Sam Darnold -- and we all know what has happened since -- and draft JJ McCarthy. McCarthy got his chance to start last season after seeing his rookie year go down the drain with a season-ending injury, and he wasn't good.

Falcons fans saw it firsthand as their defense swarmed him on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. They held him to 11-for-21 for 158 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He would then deal with injuries the rest of the season, limiting him to ten poor performances.

Meanwhile, the Falcons had their own quarterback injuries as Michael Penix Jr. partially tore his ACL, which handed Cousins a starting job down the stretch.

Despite his importance, he is right in the crosshairs of being a cap casualty, even with limited savings.

After the Falcons restructured his contract, releasing him post-June 1 would save $2.1M with dead cap hits of $22.5M and $12.5M in 2025 and 2026, respectively, according to Spotrac.

There is no reason to hold him hostage; Cousins will be looking for a starting gig, not sitting as Penix Jr.'s backup again.

With him entering his age-38 season, he will be picky with where he signs. The No. 1 choice would undoubtedly be Minnesota -- he knows the coaching staff, players, and scheme. It is the easiest transition for his family and his playing career.

For the Vikings, there is pressure on Kevin O'Connell and his staff after a disappointing season that saw them shockingly fire their GM. They need to win now, and perhaps his former quarterback gives him the best chance to do just that.

Unfortunately, this will put McCarthy in a rough situation. It isn't often you see a team draft a quarterback, start him, bench him for a year or two, and then bring him back as a starter. The writing would be on the wall.

While there is still a long road to seeing where the Falcons quarterback lands, this makes too much sense not to happen.