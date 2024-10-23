Kirk Cousins not the only NFC South quarterback struggling with turnovers
By Nick Halden
If there has been one frustrating consistency for Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins it has been turnover struggles. Yes, Cousins has been unquestionably clutch and had moments of greatness but the mistakes are still there. Whether it is late forced throws resulting in interceptions or Kirk's lack of mobility creating a play that is the one part of the veteran's game that has to be cleaned up for Atlanta to take a step forward.
After briefly being among the league leaders in interceptions Cousins is now tied for second with Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, and Gardner Minshew tied for the league-lead. While this isn't a great position to be in Cousins isn't the only NFC South quarterback tied for second in interceptions this season. Baker Mayfield has quickly closed ground on Cousins including Monday night's frustrating turnovers.
Atlanta has to hope Baker's turnover struggles continue after latest surge of of interceptions
Baker Mayfield has suddenly caught the turnover bug throwing the ball to New Orleans and Baltimore a combined five times. At least two other balls should have been picked off with Baker consistently putting the ball into harm's way. The Falcons have to hope this trend continues while Cousins begins protecting the football.
While Mayfield's turnovers are an exciting trend it is worth noting the quarterback has still been extremely productive. Tossing ten touchdowns in his last three games while quickly jumping up among the league's top passers.
Yes, the turnovers have hurt the Bucs, but they have happened while Baker is producing at an MVP level. The only thing holding the Tampa quarterback from being in the conversation has been the last two weeks of interceptions.
With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both expected to be out on Sunday there is reason to believe there is an even higher probability of Baker's turnover trend continuing. The problem for the Falcons is whether or not that is the case for Kirk Cousins as well as both veterans attempt to find answers after frustrating home losses.