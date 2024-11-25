Kirk Cousins predictably falls in Week 12 NFC South quarterback rankings
By Nick Halden
4. Derek Carr
The only time that the New Orleans veteran quarterback plays well is when the games don't matter. After a brutal start to the season in 2023 we watched Carr finish strong and take that same level of play into the first two games of the season. However, as soon as the expectations grew, and the stage got too big the Saints veteran shrunk and started making typical mistakes.
Carr's career is going to be defined by a lot of empty calories that usually come against bad teams. We watched what the Chiefs did against the veteran quarterback or when healthy how Carr played in the losing streak. Yes, the Saints have won back-to-back games and played well, however, it was once again when the season had fallen apart and Dennis Allen had been fired.
When the games matter and the expectations are there the quarterback cannot deliver. Carr's stats are easy to mislead to those not watching the quarterback each week. New Orleans needs to begin a serious search to find their starter of the future. The Raiders gave up on Carr at the right time and it is clear his contract was one of the worst in recent memory.