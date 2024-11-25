Kirk Cousins predictably falls in Week 12 NFC South quarterback rankings
By Nick Halden
3. Bryce Young
What an absolute turnaround for the second-year quarterback who was benched not long ago. Since returning the Panthers have won two out of their last three games. While the last game against Kansas City was a loss it was the most impressive game of the season for the Carolina quarterback. With inferior weapons and a far lesser defense Young gave Patrick Mahomes all he could handle forcing the quarterback to put together a late game-winning drive after Bryce Young threw the game-tying touchdown.
Carolina now has reason to feel they at worst have a quarterback with trade value or at best have a reason to believe this is their quarterback of the future. This is the quarterback we watched in college in so many big spots find ways to make plays.
Being able to put on this type of performance against a Kansas City defense considered among the league's best changes the way Young is viewed. While the quarterback must continue this to finish the season there shouldn't be any question he has done enough to either compete for the job in Carolina or in a new landing spot. Easily the best game and stretch of Young's career.