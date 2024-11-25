Kirk Cousins predictably falls in Week 12 NFC South quarterback rankings
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
The week to week overreactions in the NFL are predictable and always overblown at the quarterback position. Cousins made two awful mistakes in the last two weeks and it seems some fans and pundits are ready to retire the veterans. Let's not forget that the franchise single game passing record was set by the veteran this season.
Add in game-winning drives and impressive highlights the season frustrations aren't on Cousins alone. However, you do have to drop the veteran a spot based on his latest games and how well Baker Mayfield has played.
Still, there isn't a valid argument to dropping Cousins any lower than this. Give the quarterback credit for his game-winning drives and being able to adjust to each game for the bulk of the season. Cousins has a chance to finish the season as the clear best quarterback in this division. His late game heroics and having beaten Baker twice both fall in his favor.
Being able to avoid the back breaking turnover and steal at least one game in Atlanta's tough slate out of the bye are the obvious goals. Kirk Cousins is an above average starter who will be better down the stretch.