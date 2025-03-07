Kirk Cousins pushing for quick exit from Falcons according to report

Kirk Cousins is in quite the quandary right now. After a rough season with the Atlanta Falcons, the veteran quarterback's future is unknown as the team looks to get something for him in a trade.

From his side of things, he wants to be on the open market as soon as possible. But he has no power in what happens which prompted a request for a meeting with owner Arthur Blank. The request was granted and it sounds like nothing has changed.

Atlanta Falcons won't change their approach for Kirk Cousins

On Friday, Albert Breer, an NFL insider, shared some interesting news about Kirk Cousins' standing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sources: QB Kirk Cousins asked for, and got, a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his future. Blank and Cousins had that meeting Wednesday night—the QB wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025.



The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2025

The Falcons should treat the quarterback with respect but that doesn't mean they should be bending over backwards for him -- they need to keep their team-first stance for many reasons.

First, Cousins hasn't been shy with the media revealing droves of unnecessary and secret information over the course of a year. Second, they handed him the contract he wanted and he didn't live up to it. Third, he lied to the team many times with his injury denials only to reveal his lies right after the season. And, finally, this isn't a franchise legend we are talking about, they don't owe him anything (minus a ton of money).

It is an unfortunate situation to be in if you are Cousins. The further we get into the offseason, the fewer chances he will have to start -- if he has any to begin with.

The Falcons should stay firm in their approach; if they planned to release him then go ahead. However, if it was to trade him, don't let his words push you off that decision.