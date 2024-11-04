Kirk Cousins shouts out energy of Atlanta Falcons fans in postgame video
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons sit at 6-3 on the season after a pivotal win over the Dallas Cowboys. Understanding the desperation of Dallas, the Falcons defended their home field well and controlled the entirety of the game. It was a huge step for a team that now remains undefeated in the NFC South and East.
For Dallas, this game tilts their season as they now face injury concerns with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. It is completely on the table that the Falcons just pushed Dallas out of playoff contention considering how great the NFC North has been. With all of this in mind, Kirk Cousins' postgame message won't come as a surprise.
Kirk Cousins thanked Atlanta Falcons fans for their energy in a season-defining win
If there has been one frustration with Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons it is how the team has shown up at home. With losses to the Chiefs, Steelers, and Seahawks all coming on Atlanta's home field. The team hasn't defended Atlanta well with the offense being directly responsible for two of those losses. Kirk thanking the crowd for their energy and message of keeping it rolling is on brand for the likable Atlanta starter.
Kirk Cousins is consistently proving to be the missing piece for a team that has been a quarterback away from contending each of the past two seasons. The energy and leadership Cousins has brought to the offense gives this team hope they could make a surprise January run.
Atlanta will go on the road the next two weeks before the bye to take on the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. Looking to keep their hot streak going and all but lock in a playoff spot before the bye. Continuing to take care of business in their own division remains the focus with New Orleans reeling coming off a surprise loss to Carolina.