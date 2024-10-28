Kirk Cousins' stats against Buccaneers will blow your mind
Kirk Cousins came to the Atlanta Falcons to win the big games. He has done just that by leading his team to a 4-0 record in the biggest games of the regular season—divisional games.
The 4-0 record is what matters but that doesn't mean we shouldn't point out the perfection he has displayed against the biggest threat the the division crown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran's four touchdown passes on Sunday capped off his incredible stats against Todd Bowles' defense.
Kirk Cousins was flawless against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How many wins would the Atlanta Falcons have without Kirk Cousins? Maybe one or two? No matter how you look at it, the Falcons don't win their two games against the Buccaneers without the $150 million man. He put his team on his back by leading efficient scoring drives.
Let's look at his stats against the second-place Buccaneers:
- 65/87 (74%)
- 785 pass yards
- 12.08 yards per completion
- 8 pass TDs
- 3 carries for a clutch 16 yards
That is as good as it gets and, as they highlighted on the broadcast, it is the first time a Falcons QB has thrown for eight touchdowns against the same opponent in a season.
You also cannot forget about those three carries for a massive 16 yards. Two carries came in a critical point in Sunday's win that allowed Atlanta to bleed just enough clock.
It is crazy how different this offense looks from last season just because of the addition of one player. A good quarterback gives any team a chance to win on any given Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons have gone from winning despite their quarterback to winning because of their quarterback.