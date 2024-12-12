Kirk Cousins' struggles covering up Atlanta Falcons 2024 offensive MVP
By Nick Halden
While the Atlanta Falcons headlines continue to debate Michael Penix Jr. vs. Kirk Cousins, the real Atlanta offensive MVP continues to pile up highlights. Bijan Robinson was among the team's biggest question marks heading into the season. Could the back deliver on the field the obvious star power he carries himself with? Year one could be written off as a failure due to Arthur Smith, this was a make-or-break season for the star running back.
Cousins might be demanding all of Atlanta's attention, however, Robinson is quietly having a great season. Robinson is 7th in the league in rushing and 8-touchdowns on the season despite a slow start while sharing carries with Tyler Allgeier. This season has wiped away any concerns Atlanta had about the back being an offensive cornerstone.
Bijan Robinson has cemented himself as a top-ten back and a franchise cornerstone
With 977-rushing yards and 401-receiving yards the back has established himself as an elite dual threat and the engine of the Atlanta offense. Take Robinson out of Atlanta's offense over the last eight games and what is this team? Kirk Cousins cannot provide offense consistently, Kyle Pitts seems to be a figament of imagination, and the offensive line is consistently penalized.
Even Tyler Allgeier hit a point in the middle of the season where he struggled to contribute to the lineup. Drake London and Darnell Mooney have both been great but are reliant on Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins.
The one part of Atlanta's offense that has been consistently great and contributed is Bijan Robinson. If we are giving out team awards this season there isn't a contender to consider ahead of Robinson as the team's MVP. What would the season look like without his consistent contributions? Even as Cousins struggled the rushing attack gave the Falcons an early chance to steal games against the Saints and Vikings.
While the quarterback situation is understandably demanding headlines it is detracting from the job Bijan Robinson has done. There is no longer any question whether or not he was worth a top-ten pick and what his role might be going forward. No matter who the quarterback is heading into the 2025 season the offense will run through Bijan Robinson.