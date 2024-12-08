Kirk Cousins' tone-deaf postgame comments have Falcons fans enraged
When you are playing as poorly as Kirk Cousins is right now, the media won't let anything you say slide. Cousins' postgame presser has been met with immense criticism after he felt like he was playing well until disaster ensued.
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons offense went from having a critical eight-point drive to tie the game but by the time they got the ball back in their hands, they were down double-digits.
Cousins brought that fact up in his presser and it has fans enraged because of the picture it paints.
Kirk Cousins getting zero passes during his media obligations
While Ray-Ray McCloud might have had a career day as a receiver, his kickoff return fumble changed Sunday's game against the Vikings. The defense was gassed and being forced to go right back on the field resulted in another touchdown.
This certainly was not lost on Kirk Cousins who had zero control over the unfortunate circumstances.
As we have already alluded to, this was not met with the nicest reaction. Fans are upset because it seems like Cousins was making an excuse for this game getting away from him. And when you have been playing as poorly as the Falcons starting quarterback, comments like that won't be overlooked.
Is it fair to Cousins for fans to flip out about that? Probably not, he was stating a fact; he went from a tie game to a 14-point deficit without taking a snap. It was also clarified that those comments weren't meant to be an excuse.
These comments have to be met with a little give and take. The quarterback was stating a fact but it is up to the offense to change the "mood." And changing the mood isn't done by throwing an interception on an all-out blitz.
Unfortunately, the former Vikings quarterback has backed himself into a position where every comment will be blown out of proportion—it is up to him to change that.