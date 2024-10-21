Kirk Cousins' turnovers force Falcons to turn to Penix Jr. in blowout loss
By Nick Halden
Michael Penix Jr. made his much-awaited Atlanta Falcons debut in Sunday's blowout loss to Seattle. The rookie quarterback came in of relief of Kirk Cousins when it was clear the game was out of hand. In part, this was due to three second-half turnovers from
Kirk Cousins more than earned a moment on the bench in Atlanta's blowout loss to Seattle. This loss is in no way solely on the shoulders of the veteran quarterback. Atlanta was beaten in every phase of the game from start to finish. However, it was Kirk's mistakes that pushed the team over the edge when the game was tilting out of control.
Atlanta Falcons fans now have reason to begin calling for Penix after Kirk's turnover issues
Cousins held the ball too long rolling to his left and the ball was stripped and returned for a touchdown. That was the final blow for Atlanta's hopes of a late comeback. Atalnta's starter would add in two late interceptions during desperation time as the Falcons attempted to get something going and put a bit of pressure on Seattle.
When it was clear the game was out of hand, the Falcons turned things over to Michael Penix Jr. to run the clock out. Penix didn't put anything on tape to tell us what he can do at this level. He was only asked to throw the ball once and it was a screen play to rookie receiver Casey Washington.
Penix threw a perfect screen and had no problems taking the snap and handing the ball off. This will be more than enough for a portion of Atlanta fans to begin calling for the rookie quarterback to start. There is no defending Kirk Cousins or the Falcons in this game it was a complete mess, the team was sloppy from start to finish.
However, there is zero chance the Falcons consider turning things over to Penix. Cousins wasn't the only problem for an Atlanta team that had won four of their last five games. The veteran's job is safe this was simply Raheem Morris and Atlanta waving the white flag on a day when they had no answers.