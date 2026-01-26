Klint Kubiak just proved why he was the right move all along in Atlanta

The Seahawks defeated the Rams in the NFC Championship to propel themselves into Super Bowl LX on Sunday night in incredible fashion. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak put on a play-calling clinic that all Falcons' fans are jealous of.

Shortly after Atlanta interviewed Kubiak for the Falcons' head coaching vacancy, the team hired the former-Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski. After an elite two-game offensive stretch in the playoffs, Atlanta can only hope and pray Stefanski revitalizes the Falcons offense like Kubiak could have.

After six of the ten teams searching for a head coach opted for different options, only four teams remain in need of Kubiak's services. With all eyes on the Seahawks, Kubiak showed everyone why he should have been hired weeks ago.

While playing the 10th-ranked defense in points allowed, the Seahawks lit up the stat sheet. Former backup quarterback-turned-star Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Ten of his passes were completed to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who turned in 153 yards and a touchdown. Not only did the passing offense thrive, but the running game found success at times.

Kenneth Walker ran for 62 yards and a touchdown against a Rams defense that allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL in 2025. After watching Kubiak's gem of a performance on Sunday night, it's hard to understand why he wasn't closer to getting the job.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons may have swung and missed at major opportunity to fix the offense in 2026

After all, he led the Seahawks offense to 8th in yards and 3rd in points in 2025, one year after being fired by the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Kubiak emerged from New Orleans with his head up high and transformed the Seahawks' offense from mediocre to elite overnight.

Falcons' fans can just sit back and wonder how he could have changed Atlanta's offense.

Similar to the 2024 Seahawks, the Falcons' offense was highly mediocre under Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson. Despite flashing at times, the Falcons finished with the 24th-most points and 14th-most yards in the NFL.

With superstar playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and emerging star Kyle Pitts, it's difficult to imagine a world where this trio doesn't lead an elite offense. Nevertheless, the Falcons' offense failed to live up to their potential, and it stifled the season.

With Stefanski leading the charge into 2026, fans can only hope he out performed Kubiak's potential. Stefanski's precedent is exciting, but he's never led an elite offense.

When he was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2019, they finished 8th in points, but Stefanski never led the Browns to a season better than that. In 2023, the year Stefanski won his most recent coach of the year award, he led the likes of Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the 10th-highest point total in the NFL, and a playoff birth.

If Stefanski can work that magic again in Atlanta, Kubiak will be a distant memory to all Falcons fans.