Kyle Pitts has been saying all the right things to the media after new extension

It would be easy for an outsider to write the Atlanta Falcons off amid their long playoff drought. But that isn't the feeling inside the building, proven by franchise players' willingness to sign long-term extensions.

At the top of the list is Kyle Pitts, who recently signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the franchise last week. He's been saying all the right things to the media, and since he believes this team isn't far away from contending, he's giving Falcons fans hope they will reach the promised land soon.

"I feel like we have the team and the organization; it's going to break through."

These comments are easy for fans to skip over. But the fact of the matter is that Pitts wasn't forced to sign a long-term extension; he wants to win a championship with the team that put their faith in him by making him the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Pitts proved his faith in the Atlanta Falcons by signing an extension

Think of how easy it would've been for Pitts to give the Falcons the cold shoulder, play the 2026 season on a $15 million, fully guaranteed franchise tag, and hit the road for a payday with a contender next offseason.

Instead, he put his signature on paper for the Dirty Birds, proving his brain and heart are in the same place. He also made it clear that he'd like to retire in Atlanta and give everything to the team who made him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history and believed in him through his struggles.

There is no doubt that he could've landed a similar or better deal if he hit free agency next offseason. Some team would've taken a chance on his never-before-seen combination of size and speed even if he had a weak sixth season in the NFL. He is a smart guy with the guidance of a smart agent.

Of course, fans will rightfully roll their eyes knowing that this has been the same sentiment for the past decade. There is no reason for us to think 2026 will be different. The playoff drought hit an eighth season, and the Falcons haven't made the playoffs since Matt Ryan was their quarterback.

But it is no secret that coaching and depth have been massive issues. Arthur Smith failed to put his superstars in their best position to succeed, Zac Robinson ran a predictable offense, and Raheem Morris struggled to hold a lead late in games.

Pitts mentioned committing to Florida despite having a 4-7 record the year before. He values loyalty, but he also has reason to believe. With the new coaching staff and front office comes a new reason for hope, since Kevin Stefanski has a proven track record that the previous two coaches didn't have.

The offense looks as good as it ever has with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Pitts, and more depth than they have had in years. And then the defense is coming off its best season in years.

The point being, Kyle Pitts sees this team as one that can compete. He knows the organization better than 95% of the team, and seeing him back up his extension with all the right quotes is something to be excited about.