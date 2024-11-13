Kyler Murray's dominance brings up most unbelievable Matt Ryan stat
Kyler Murray has been killing it in the desert this season. The top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft looks like a different player this season leading his team to first place in the NFC West with a 6-4 record.
Against the Jets in Week 10, Murray may have played the best game of his career. He went 22 for 24 with 266 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns. This gave him the highest completion percentage (92%) for a player who threw for over 250 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.
in NFL history, there have only been four quarterbacks to complete at least 80% of their passes for over 250 yards and rush for two touchdowns. Three of those four are QBs are names you would expect but there is one that not even Atlanta Falcons fans would have guessed.
Matt Ryan 1 of 4 QBs to rush for 2 TDs while completing 80% of passes for over 250 yards
Some loved calling him 'Matty Wheels' and there is reason for that. The greatest Atlanta Falcons player ever, Matt Ryan, wasn't known for his ability to take off and run but he was known for doing whatever it took to win a football game and if that involved running then he would run.
Matt Ryan is one of four quarterbacks to complete over 80% of his passes for 250 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns. He is the lone name you would be surprised to see on this list:
- Kyler Murray (92%)
- Jalen Hurts (84%)
- Matt Ryan (82%)
- Cam Newton (81%)
Matt Ryan's name is the last name you would ever expect to see on a list involving rushing touchdowns.
This game came in 2018 in a win over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Ryan completed 23 of his 28 attempts for 272 yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception. He ran the ball four times for 18 yards with two touchdowns.
You might recall this game as it was when Ryan "helicoptered" into the endzone for a touchdown that proved to be the difference in the game.
Over his 15-year career, ran the ball 514 times for 1,539 yards and 13 touchdowns.
For a pocket passer, that is quite impressive. Tom Brady had 400 fewer rushing yards during his 23-year career.