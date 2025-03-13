Latest Atlanta Falcons signing has exciting history with head coach Raheem Morris

The biggest signing the Atlanta Falcons have made thus far in the 2025 offseason is bringing in former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd. Floyd was a part of San Francisco's roster purge as they turn the page. Floyd isn't the star pass rusher the Falcons are lacking, but a good starting option that has offered consistent production throughout his career.

Floyd is a piece head coach Raheem Morris is very familiar with having spent two years together with the Rams. During this time Floyd was in the middle of what have been the best seasons of his career. Twice Floyd has had double-digit sacks with this happening as recently as the 2023 season with the Bills. Under Morris, the pass rusher would have a lot of success as well, managing 18.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits in the two seasons they worked together.

Leonard Floyd is a step towards fixing Atlanta's pass rush but cannot be counted on as the solution

It would be unfair not to point out that during this time as well the duo had the benefit of having Aaron Donald on the defensive line. Atlanta has no one close to this level that is going to make rushing the passer easier for Floyd. However, we've seen consistent production both with the Bills and 49ers without Donald. The veteran pass rusher simply needs a capable unit to put together a productive season.

With this in mind, this cannot be Atlanta's lone move at the position with the team still needing to find a star. You need to bring in either a first-round pick at the position or have a surprise move. Signing Leonard Floyd is a great first step but it isn't anywhere close to a solution.

Raheem Morris has proven capable of getting the most out of an average defense. What last season taught Atlanta fans is not even Morris can find a way to get anything out of the mess that was Atlanta's defense. One move isn't going to fix this, however, it is a step in the right direction and was Atlanta's first clear win of the offseason.