Latest Kirk Cousins rumors have Atlanta quarterback joining cursed franchise

According to the latest Kirk Cousins reports, the veteran quarterback's next landing spot is already decided. If the Falcons release Cousins, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign the veteran quarterback with Deshaun Watson expected to miss the 2025 season. The report is a bit confusing when you consider the team's stance on refusing to release the quarterback.

The Falcons are attempting to force Kirk Cousins to alter his contract to allow Atlanta more cap space. A trade only saves the team so much and releasing the quarterback right now would cost the team an additional $25-million in cap space. With this in mind, the latest rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. Atlanta has no reason to cut the veteran right now unless he is willing to alter his deal.

Releasing Kirk Cousins right now would make Atlanta's front office look weak

If Cousins isn't willing to alter his contract, there isn't any reason for the Falcons to cut the veteran. With their continual hard offseason stance on keeping the veteran, it would be a bad look for Atlanta. Releasing Cousins the first week of the new league year is an awful decision after making it clear you planned to keep the quarterback.

The Falcons must be willing to play the long game here, understanding that starting quarterback jobs are going to run out. Until Cousins is willing to rework his deal or there is a great trade on the table, the quarterback should continue to be held hostage.

With Atlanta's current cap situation, it makes the most sense and is already the corner they have pushed themselves into. Kirk Cousins is unlikely to start the 2025 season in Atlanta, whether that is a late-offseason cut or a trade. Regardless of how the exit happens, timing is everything and right now isn't the time. Atlanta must continue to hold onto the contract, understanding time is their ally as they attempt to find an escape.