Matt Ryan believes Falcons could make a quarterback change soon
Quarterback has always been at the top of the debate list for the Atlanta Falcons. Whether it was during Matt Ryan's era with all of his haters, when the team started three quarterbacks in two years, or with the new Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. arguments, it always seems to be at the forefront.
We can only wonder what it would truly take for Michael Penix to become the starter of the Falcons. Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing the truth but we now know what the greatest Falcon of all time thinks it would take.
Matt Ryan believes Kirk Cousins would be benched if Falcons continue struggling for a couple more games
Matt Ryan will always be a big part of the Atlanta Falcons. He knows many people inside the team building including the head coach, Raheem Morris.
Morris is the decision-maker for his team; he has the authority to adjust the depth chart in any way he likes, including benching veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Ryan knows Raheem Morris well from their time together during the Dan Quinn era (and a little after). He knows how Morris thinks so when he mentions the timeline for a quarterback change, we should put stock into it.
Appearing on Push the Pile Podcast, the future Hall of Fame QB said this about a potential change to Michael Penix Jr.:
"I mean, it’s two bad weeks, two disappointing losses. They’re still in first place in the division. To me I don’t see them making a decision like that unless it goes in free fall. It would have to be, in my opinion, a couple more weeks."- Matt Ryan
This is interesting. Ryan didn't outright say it won't happen but rather it potentially happening mid-December.
It is hard to imagine that change coming. The Falcons came into the season with the plan of playing Kirk Cousins while Michael Penix sits and learns. For Ryan to say there is a possibility that they blow up that plan and start the rookie is surprising.
Hopefully, we won't get to that point. This team needs their offense to get back on track starting with their first game out of the bye week against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team.