Matt Ryan sets the record straight about playing future after Phillip Rivers shocker

After the Indianapolis Colts signed 44-year-old Phillip Rivers to their practice squad in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles tear, fans wondered why they didn't consider Matt Ryan. Not only is Ryan almost four years younger, his retirement came two years after Rivers hung up his cleats.

However, we finally have clarity from the man himself. On an appearance with NFL Network's The Insiders with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons' franchise legend admitted the door remains closed on his return to the gridiron, as he is content working on The NFL Today on CBS.

Matty Ice also said the Colts never called him, and later said he hasn't been called with interest from an NFL team since retiring after the 2023 season. But that didn't stop him from poking fun at reports that the Jets reached out to him in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers got hurt and missed the entire year.

Matt Ryan confirms that he's not pursuing an NFL return on NFL Network's The Insiders

The 2016 NFL MVP remains the best player in Falcons' franchise history, so fans can rest easy knowing that Ryan's time lacing up his cleats is a distant memory. And with him now in his 40's, it's encouraging to know that an NFL comeback won't be doing anything to tarnish his legacy in Atlanta.

Something worth noting is that the four-time Pro Bowler showed signs of age later in his career that Rivers never did. In his final season with the Colts, he threw 13 interceptions in 12 starts and was benched for sixth-round quarterback Sam Ehlinger after leading the Colts to a dismal 4-7-1 record.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Colts to an 11-5 record and threw 24 touchdowns in his lone season away from the Chargers. Age never affected him as much, so even though he's older, he has the smarts to translate to the modern NFL, even as a new grandfather.

Moreover, Rivers almost returned to football by signing with the 49ers back in 2023, and would have signed with them had they made the Super Bowl. With their entire quarterback room injured, it nearly happened, yet Kyle Shanahan never called up his former MVP signal-caller from his time in Atlanta.

The Colts' decision makes even more sense when you consider that Shane Steichen coached Rivers at the end of his career, especially since he mentored incumbent starter Riley Leonard throughout the pre-draft process.

Ryan even admitted that when he tried to throw passes with Matthew Stafford on a vacation, it took more of a toll on his arm since he's no longer in playing shape. And with him continuing to make waves in sports media, Falcons fans will still get their daily dose of Matty Ice.