Matt Stafford development is amazing news for Falcons, Kirk Cousins

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot continues to claim the team is content rolling into the 2025 season with the veteran as their backup. This is nothing more than a ploy to attract trade interest from other teams.

However, trades only work if there is outside interest and interest requires job openings. Fortunately, there has never been a better time to put a quarterback on the trade block. There is a lack of first-year starting-caliber quarterbacks in the draft, few free agent options, and now a top-tier passer is off the trade block.

Recently, the Rams gave Matt Stafford permission to look for a new team and, according to reports, the Raiders and Giants were hot on his tail. Unsurprisingly though, the Rams re-structured his deal taking him off the market.

Matt Stafford, Rams agreement is good news for the Falcons

Every quarterback taken off the board for QB-needy teams is excellent news for the Atlanta Falcons and their messy Kirk Cousins situation.

While there is still a lot of unknown when it comes to Atlanta's intentions with their expensive backup, it seems like they are hoping for a trade to happen. Letting Cousins go without any compensation would be a tough pill to swallow.

Many teams could be interested in a trade; the Browns are desperate after another Deshaun Watson setback, the Raiders and Giants have suffered at the position, and the Vikings could be interested in a reunion.

Following the Stafford news, seeing where free agents Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson land will be the next steps in a potential Cousins trade. Each domino that falls correctly puts the Falcons one step closer to lessening the pain of the disastrous contract.