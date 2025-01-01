Michael Penix Jr. giving Atlanta Falcons fans every reason to believe in 2025

As depressing as the end to the 2024 season might be there is a different feeling around the team after the last two games. Yes, there is a lot of frustration at another lost season and a team that sells hope only to snatch it back. Atlanta should be in the playoffs this season and fumbled away a chance to put themselves back into respectability.

All of this is true and yet there is no denying the hope that is around the future of the team and their young quarterback. Looking at the numbers for rookie Michael Penix Jr. nothing jumps off the page to those not watching the games. Watching Penix there is the potential of a top-ten quarterback who has a chance to give the franchise stability over the next decade.

Michael Penix Jr. is giving Atlanta Falcons fans hope that things will change

A lot of early issues for the rookie quarterback are extremely fixable with the quarterback simply needing reps to find the same page as his receivers. The issues hitting receivers in the middle of the field have been overblown with Penix showing the ability to make every needed throw. There are mistakes but how he responds has been overwhelmingly positive.

We are yet to see the quarterback have enough time to build chemistry with his current weapons and already we're seeing so much potential. If Penix becomes the franchise quarterback he appears to be the Falcons are making the playoffs next season no matter who the head coach and GM are.

Yes, the head coach was awful and cost the Falcons a playoff spot, however, if Kirk Cousins doesn't age overnight this is still a playoff team. Atlanta was a quarterback away from contending a season ago and yet again that is the case. If Cousins is able to produce at the level, he was at the start of the season the season doesn't go sideways.

Michael Penix Jr. gives fans reason to believe that the quarterback problems haunting the team for the last three seasons are finally over. Penix is this team's future one that suggests this will be the last time the Falcons miss the playoffs for quite some time.