Michael Penix Jr. helps create exciting NFL history in team's season finale

The Atlanta Falcons season ending with back-to-back OT losses where the offense never touched the ball seems a fitting end to the 2024 season. A year defined by fumbled chances was ended due to poor coaching and Kirk Cousins appearing to be at the end of his career. However, in a time when Atlanta should be at an all-time low there is reason for excitement in the team's future.

Michael Penix Jr. started three games to end the year and there will be no quarterback questions haunting the Falcons this offseason. The quarterback flashed his potential and consistently had answers as the Atlanta defense fell apart. Converting key downs and having an answer for every Bryce Young score there is every reason to believe Atlanta has a franchise quarterback. Already the quarterback and Atlanta's young weapons have set an impressive record promising the future will only get better.

Crazy per NFL:



Falcons are 1st team in NFL history with a 300-yard passer, 175-yard receiver and 150-yard rusher each under the age of 25 in the same game.



QB Michael Penix Jr: 312 yds

WR Drake London: 187 yds

RB Bijan Robinson: 170 yds



Drake London and Penix are yet to have a full offseason to get on the same page and already they are putting up these types of numbers. Bijan Robinson's production doesn't come as a surprise after a rough start to the year. This is the player the Falcons expected when spending a top-ten pick on a position that is rarely drafted that high.

Yes, these numbers might not have translated into an Atlanta win but it does promise a brighter future. One that should include a return to the playoffs if the Falcons can figure out how to put together anything close to a capable defense.

Even with an incapable defense and very few reps together the offensive trio forced overtime twice and never was given a chance to win either game. So much of this Atlanta season is defined by wasted potential and what could have been. However, the excitement remains for what this offensive core can accomplish with a full offseason and camp of reps to get on the same page. A unit that was supposed to be one of the best offenses in the league finally has their answer at quarterback and with it hope that consistent seasons of disappointment are coming to an end.