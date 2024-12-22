Michael Penix Jr. keep Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes alive in impressive debut

The Atlanta Falcons blew out the New York Giants in impressive fashion keeping the team's slim playoff hopes alive. With the Commanders beating the Eagles the team's path to winning their way in remains a perfect record and hoping Tampa Bay stumbles. Holding the tiebreaker over the Bucs the Falcons simply need to end the year with the same record as Tampa to win the NFC South.

For now, the Falcons have done all they can to keep themselves alive as their attention turns to what happens to Tampa Bay tonight in Dallas. The story for the Falcons is the debut of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. looked the part of a future franchise quarterback in his debut

The Falcons must win the two remaining games this season to have a chance to get into the playoffs. What seemed impossible a week ago is now very much on the table due to the quarterback change. It was jarring to see the drastic change for the Atlanta offense with a quarterback forcing a defense to play honestly.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier had more room to create and plays were extended. Penix creating time with his legs is something Atlanta fans aren't used to after 14-games of starting a statue at quarterback. While Cousins movement didn't hurt the Falcons early in the season it quickly devolved as he lost his arm down the stretch of the season.

Zac Robinson's offense is at its best when you're able to roll out the quarterback and move the pocket. A completely impossible notion with Cousins as your starting quarterback. While not making the playoffs would be a failure for the 2024 Falcons there would still be a reason for excitement based on how Penix plays and whether or not the Falcons could finally have long term stability at a position that now has them alive in the playoff race.