Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut numbers fail to paint the full picture

Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut went far better than the numbers suggest. It is easy to separate takes this week with it being very clear which pundits watched the game and who read the stats. Penix finished the game 18/27 for 202-yards and 10 interception. Underwhelming stats for a quarterback playing one of the worst teams in the league.

However, what the numbers don't tell you is how impressive the rookie was in his debut. First, let's point out the obvious with the interception, Kyle Pitts shouldn't be on this team anymore. What should have been the rookie's first touchdown of his career was scooped and thrown by Pitts into the arms of a waiting New York defender.

Michael Penix Jr. was far more impressive than the rookie's numbers suggest

Add in multiple drops and Atlanta focusing on Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson carrying the offense there is a clear reason for the misleading stats. Penix showed an incredible ability for a rookie to move the defense with his eyes and make tight-window throws.

A big piece of why the numbers weren't better was both the focus on the run game and receivers adjusting to the new quarterback. The softballs they had been catching from Cousins are far different than having a strong-armed quarterback having the ball right on you out of your break. Penix is going to need time to help his receivers grow and adjust.

With all of this in mind, it is easy to see why the Falcons are feeling confident in their draft decision after game one. Penix looks the part of a franchise quarterback and will help with the awful contract situation Atlanta is now in with Kirk Cousins. With three years left of his rookie deal the Falcons can recover from Kirk's deal and still field a competitive team if Penix is who he appeared to be in game one. A great start for the Atlanta rookie as attention now turns to Sunday Night Football with the playoffs on the line.