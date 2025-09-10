Michael Penix Jr slapped with quarterback ranking that's straight up insulting

The hype around the 2024 quarterback class hasn’t cooled one bit. One year later, the group is already shaping up as one of the most intriguing collections of young signal-callers the league has seen.

After Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, analysts rushed to stack up the second year starters. But in NFL Spin Zone writer Lou Scataglia’s latest quarterback power rankings, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. came in at No. 5, and that feels flat out disrespectful given what he’s shown so far.

Here’s how the full list shook out:

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders



2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos



3. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings



4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears



5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons



6. Drake Maye, New England Patriots



7. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints



Daniels at No. 1 is no surprise after what he’s accomplished and the way he’s already established himself as the face of the Commanders. Nix and Williams both had their ups and downs but remain highly regarded. But putting Penix behind McCarthy? That’s where things start to look questionable.

Michael Penix being rated below J.J. McCarthy is complete BS

The Vikings’ 2024 first round pick, JJ McCarthy, never took a snap as a rookie after tearing his meniscus in the preseason opener, which ended his entire first year. Fast forward to 2025, and while McCarthy’s two-touchdown debut was encouraging, it wasn’t exactly earth shattering. It was one solid game after more than a year on the sidelines.

Penix, on the other hand, already had a head start. He got on the field late in 2024 when Kirk Cousins began to regress, starting three games and giving the Falcons a clear picture of his potential. That experience showed in Week 1 of this season, when he looked calm, efficient, and in command of the offense despite Atlanta’s 23-20 loss.

So how does McCarthy, with one decent showing and no rookie tape, leapfrog Penix in the rankings? It feels less like an evaluation of performance and more like a nod to expectation.

Rankings this early in the year are driven more by narrative than reality. They’re meant to stir debate, not lock in any final verdicts. And if Penix keeps stacking efficient performances, he’ll climb fast. He’s already shown he can handle NFL speed, and with weapons like Drake London and Kyle Pitts at his disposal, his ceiling is still rising.

For now, the Falcons and their fans can embrace the “disrespected” label. Penix at No. 5 might not be fair, but if he keeps playing this way, it certainly won’t last long.

