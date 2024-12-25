Michael Penix Jr. with a chance to carve early Atlanta Falcons legacy

The Atlanta Falcons made the switch at a great time for their rookie quarterback to get into the lineup and find consistent production. Playing the Giants is the perfect spot for any young player to step into the lineup and find a way to build confidence. Now, however, the rookie will have a much tougher task with Atlanta's season on the line.

No shortage of stories will be swirling around the Falcons as the rookie quarterback steps into his second start with a chance to put the Falcons into the playoffs. Building a legacy from your second start is rare but that is exactly what Penix has a chance to do. Beating Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels would be a statement from the rookie.

Michael Penix Jr. can put the Atlanta Falcons into the playoffs in his second start

If the Bucs lose to the Panthers and the Falcons beat the Commanders, they will win the NFC South. Hosting a first-round wildcard matchup that is going to be instantly more interesting with Penix as the starting quarterback. If the season ended today it would be a matchup between the Vikings and Falcons.

The rookie quarterback leading the Falcons to the playoffs in his first season would put him in elite territory despite only playing three games this season. Atlanta's Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks is underwhelming after Matt Ryan. Penix putting Atlanta into the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season is a huge boost to the quarterback's resume in only two games.

Beating Washington on the road on Sunday Night Football is no small task and it isn't an indictment if the quarterback were to lose to the more experienced Jayden Daniels. Still, it is a great chance for Penix to begin building his legacy early on setting the tone not only for Atlanta fans but for the league with Atlanta playing on the national stage in Sunday Night Football's regular sea