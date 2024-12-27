Michael Penix Jr. with a chance to quickly put himself in elite franchise history

It has been 16 years since the Atlanta Falcons had a rookie quarterback lead the franchise to a playoff berth. Matt Ryan's rookie season needed to be great to help wipe away the legacy of Michael Vick and give a reason for fans to be excited again. Ryan lived up to expectations starting every game and leading the team to a close wildcard loss against Kurt Warner and the Arizona Cardinals.

While Michael Penix Jr. hasn't been afforded the experience of starting a full season, he has a chance to instantly put himself in elite company. A win against Washington could put the Falcons into the playoffs with a Bucs loss, and all but locks up the division with Atlanta playing Carolina the final week of the season. This is an early legacy game for a quarterback who could quickly put himself in elite company in franchise history.

Michael Penix Jr. has a chance for a legacy game in only his second career start

A rookie quarterback leading the Falcons to the playoffs is not only historic based on Penix being a rookie but on ending their long playoff drought. The last time we watched the Falcons in the playoffs it was Matt Ryan vs. Nick Foles and the Eagles. It was right on the heels of Atlanta's Super Bowl collapse and would be the last season we've seen the team end the year with a winning record.

Kirk Cousins deserves credit for setting the stage and beating Tampa Bay twice to set up this moment for Penix. Yes, the quarterback was the problem to end the year, however, he is the reason they were able to get defining wins over the Eagles and Bucs. Making the move was the right decision but we cannot ignore the veteran's contributions to start the season.

Now the moment is Penix's to take with a chance to instantly start carving a legacy. Make the playoffs and beat fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the national stage and you're instantly putting yourself in an elite conversation. A loss has a lot less impact on the rookie in only his second start with little time to prepare, it is a situation where the rookie can only benefit.