Myles Garrett lands with Falcons in this unbelievable trade proposal
Sometimes you run into proposed trades that you cannot help but laugh at. That happened this week after Bleacher Report put together four potential trade packages that the Browns "couldn't turn down."
To their credit, they did provide a trade package that would be impossible not to agree to... if you are the Browns. The problem is trades require two parties to agree and there is no way the Falcons would ever agree to it.
Here is the proposed trade:
That is never going to happen, and I mean never.
Myles Garrett trade proposal leaves the Atlanta Falcons laughing
What part of this trade makes any sense? First of all, Michael Penix Jr. is an untouchable piece. Second of all, you are trading away the future at the position you aggressively fixed this offseason and draft picks you need to land Kirk Cousins' successor.
Not only are you giving away arguably the most important piece for your future but you are giving away any hope of landing a replacement in the near future.
They also mention the Falcons having a "rough 1-3 start" to their season—a record the Falcons didn't have this season.
Listen, we would all love to see Myles Garrett in red and black but this team cannot make any rash decisions. Trading away picks has a long-term effect on your salary cap and the health of the roster.
Other fans have talked about trading away two first-round picks for the superstar, however, that isn't likely to happen. Terry Fontenot doesn't want to forfeit the right to land top-tier young talent in 2025 and 2026. Not to mention, you have already lost a couple of picks due to the tampering punishment, and the Matt Judon trade which has been a disaster.