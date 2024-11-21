New York's failure provides possible solution for Atlanta Falcons pass rush
By Nick Halden
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets seem to have lost all ability to convince their fans this is the week they figure things out. Already with eight losses on the season, it is easy for Atlanta Falcons fans to feel the pain of a seemingly cursed franchise. A season that was believed to be a chance to return to relevance has somehow managed to turn into major regression. The Jets were better off with quarterbacks who are now struggling to find roles than they have been with Aaron Rodgers.
A piece of this dysfunctional puzzle was pass rusher Haason Reddick holding out for a new deal at the start of the season. There was a time when it looked as if Reddick could be a target for the Atlanta Falcons or another team desperate to fix their pass rush. However, the long saga ended without a new deal with Reddick returning to the Jets.
Haason Reddick is the perfect offseason target to help fix Atlanta's pass rush
As we sit in Atlanta's bye week and consider the issues facing the team this season the biggest problem remains the pass rush. This offseason should have a focused effort both in the draft and in free agency to fix an issue the team has ignored for the past three years.
Matthew Judon is likely to move on and the team can open up enough cap space for one big signing. With the top pass rushers hitting the market being Reddick, Khalil Mack, and DeMarcus Lawrence the best fit for the Falcons remains the current New York Jet.
After a year in the complete mess that the Jets have created it is likely Reddick will have a new landing spot and no team is more desperate for his ability than Atlanta. Haason Reddick ending up in Atlanta in 2025 makes sense for both sides and is a move to keep an eye on as the team attempts to fix the pass rush this offseason.