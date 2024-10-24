NFC South rankings: Falcons fall after entire division drops Week 7
By Nick Halden
4. Carolina Panthers
What are the chances that the Carolina Panthers win another game this season? As sad as it is this the reality facing the franchise. It isn't whether or not the season will turn around it is whether or not the team can steal any more wins. Their best chance is likely against the New Orleans Saints or New York Giants. It would be shocking to see the team favored in any of their remaining matchups.
Even as a division rival, it is easy to feel sorry for a fanbase that deserves better. Sending D.J. Moore and the pick that would be used to select Caleb Williams is uniquely painful. Add in losing Brian Burns this past offseason and this is a team allergic to retaining their own talent.
What head coach is going to want this job? Bryce Young seems to be a lost cause and even if you find a quarterback what weapons do you have to offer? Carolina's season is over and all the questions they are facing are going to be waiting for them in an offseason that cannot come soon enough. There is no questioning that this is the worst team in football and a layup win for their remaining opponents.