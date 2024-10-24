NFC South rankings: Falcons fall after entire division drops Week 7
By Nick Halden
2. New Orleans Saints
While Carolina's misery is sad the frustration facing the New Orleans Saints is the best development of the season. Atlanta watching the Saints get off to a hot start had reason to believe this could be a three-team race for the division. Any notion of this is completely forgotten with New Orleans losing five straight and completely falling out of the playoff conversation.
This is an aging roster facing major cap issues and they continue to double down on the next season. Appearing not to understand they are burying themselves for years to come. This isn't going to be solved by one painful offseason. Contracts cannot be shed to fix the issues the Saints are creating and it is finally catching up with them.
Spencer Rattler struggling as badly as he has serves as a reminder no camp reps or preseason games are truly an indication of a quarterback's ability. A fanbase ready to crown Rattler the starter is now desperate for Derek Carr to return.
Unlike the Panthers, the Saints have no clear way out of the mess they have created. Something Atlanta is greatly enjoying even as their own season has taken a frustrating turn.