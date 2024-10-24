NFC South rankings: Falcons fall after entire division drops Week 7
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons deserve to be bumped way down in everyone's ranking this week based on what they put on the field last Sunday. Seattle made plays and deserves credit for taking advantage, however, the Falcons beat themselves. Whether it was the ill-timed defense penalties to extend drives or the consistent offensive mistakes this game was as sloppy as the team has been all season.
It was as if the Falcons were sleepwalking expecting the Seahawks to roll into town and hand the Falcons a win. Playing this sloppy when you have no recent history of winning was shocking. With a coach known for his ability to motivate this was such an odd game to drop.
Losing a Week 7 game when you have every reason to be focused and motivated in this fashion is unacceptable. With so many veteran pieces this is a spot the Falcons should have at least been able to compete. Instead, the team came out flat and never had a chance after making early mistakes and being unable to recover from an early Seahawks surge. A complete mess that more than deserves Atlanta to be bumped down a slot this week.