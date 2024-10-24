NFC South rankings: Falcons fall after entire division drops Week 7
By Nick Halden
1. Tampa Bay Bucs
Yes, Tampa lost in blowout fashion this past week as well but still deserves to move ahead of Atlanta. There are three reasons that this is inarguably the case heading into the two teams playing for the division lead on Sunday. The first is the fact Tampa faced a far better team in the Baltimore Ravens. This is arguably the best regular season team we have seen the past two seasons.
Even more importantly the Bucs showed zero quit in this game keeping the gas pedal down until the final seconds. Baker Mayfield's blind and at times misplaced confidence fuels this team. To be able to make it a two-score game late when the Ravens ran away as well as they did was impressive. There is no quit in this team and even as they continued to lose pieces they refused to stop fighting. It was a far better showing than what the Falcons offered against Seattle.
The final reason is the fact Tampa is three time defending division champs and even in a loss that showed. Just when you had reason to believe the Falcons could be trusted they forgot to show up to a home game. Even in a blowout loss, the Bucs showed they have no quit whether that is the case for Atlanta remains to be seen.