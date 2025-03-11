NFC South rankings in for a shake up after wave one of free agency moves

1. Tampa Bay Bucs

Despite being swept by Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons, there isn't a valid argument to dethrone Tampa after early free agency moves. Tampa brought back Chris Godwin to keep the team's great duo at receiver intact. Add in the potential steal of signing Haason Reddick, and Tampa has to feel great about the position they have put themselves in during the first week of free agency.

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans found a way to carry the Bucs to a late surge and NFC South title last season. Now you've brought back a huge piece and receiver and kept the core of your defense together while adding a great pass rushing piece. Until the Bucs are dethroned this is where they belong in any honest offseason rankings.

Tampa has rebuilt post Tom Brady while continuing to dominate the division. Yes, it has been the worst division in the league but this doesn't take away the fact that the Bucs have taken over for the last half-decade. They've proven any team that wants the crown isn't going to have an easy road ahead. Solid offseason decisions and continuing to lock up key weapons for Baker Mayfield has the veteran team remaining ahead of the rest of the pack.