NFL insider hints Raheem Morris' next opportunity may already be taking shape

Raheem Morris isn't cut out to be an NFL head coach, but he's deluded himself into thinking he'll receive another opportunity this cycle instead of taking a cushiony DC job. He's even threatened to spend a year in TV to help his case, but seems to be missing the memo that teams aren't interested.

The 49-year-old was an okay head coach in Atlanta, which is why only the ever-incompetent Arizona Cardinals are the only team considering him. However, he could be in play for other DC opportunities as The Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey reported that the Bills are interested in him for their DC opening.

On top of Jim Leonhard, I’m told the Bills have interest in former Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris and Cleveland Browns DC Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator position.



Schwartz was the Bills defensive coordinator in 2014. He is still under contract with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/24ghOMv3dJ — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 28, 2026

In addition to Morris and some reported interest in Jim Leonhard, Bailey revealed that the Bills also have interest in Browns DC Jim Schwartz, a collaborator of new Falcons' coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, but the ex-head coach deserves just as much consideration if he'll actually accept it.

Raheem Morris could be in play to become the Buffalo Bills' new defensive coordinator

Morris drew defensive coordinator interest from other teams, but it never went anywhere due to his innate stubbornness that got him fired by the Falcons. He refused to make changes to the coaching staff and was horrible at clock management, yet helped to get the most out of this Atlanta defense.

It wasn't long ago that the Buffalo defense was among the best in football, but they were horrible against the run in 2025 and are pursuing a reset under new head coach Joe Brady. He needs experienced coaches on his new staff, and Morris would be the perfect get for their opening at DC.

In Los Angeles, he won a Super Bowl in 2021, and all he would have to do in Buffalo is ensure the defense is better than it was under Sean McDermott. They have a lot of talent, but the defense constantly imploded in big moments so firing their defensive-minded head coach makes sense.

The growing expectation will be that Morris will take a year off from coaching, but coaching this Buffalo opportunity is something he should consider. Similarly to his time with the Rams, he would be inheriting a unit with a team that'll instantly contend and that worked out for him the first time.

He's better suited for DC opportunities because players respect him, and will never raise a team's ceiling as head coach . Nobody's denying Morris is a solid football mind, but he needs to get ready to change his zip code if he truly wants to return to the coaching mountaintop.