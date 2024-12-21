NFL insider reveals what caused Kirk Cousins' dramatic downfall

Injuries have been a big part of Kirk Cousins' past year. A torn right Achilles last season ended his MVP-pace season and led him off the Vikings.

His play was up and down during the first half of the season but looked to be improving—until he wasn't. Following a couple of tough losses and a bye week, Cousins went on a historically bad stretch where interceptions replaced touchdowns. It was a confounding handful of weeks that led to his benching.

NFL insider Albert Breer explained Thursday night what the Falcons believe to be the root of the struggles.

From TNF Tonight, more on the Falcons’ decision to go to Michael Penix. pic.twitter.com/2SUmItvbWC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 20, 2024

Breer says the Falcons noticed Cousins wasn't driving the ball like he did prior to his injury, but it resolved itself. However, in the second game against the Saints, he banged up both his elbow and shoulder, which coincides with his horrid stretch.

Falcons benched Kirk Cousins due to elbow and shoulder issues

Anyone who has watched Kirk Cousins in past years knows he has not looked like the same quarterback this year. While the long-time starter has never been known for his athleticism or arm strength, he still had enough to play the position at a high level.

Cousins has had countless plays that leave you saying he looks like a shell of himself. There is one in particular that everyone remembers.

His game-losing play against the Chargers was a bad decision and an even worse throw. He threw that football slower than any pass from a clean pocket that I can remember seeing. That play was proof the Falcons had an unhealthy quarterback.

Hearing this news should be considered good news. Kirk isn't done in the NFL, he has a lot left to offer a team. Hopefully, teams will see it and push to trade for him.

Nevertheless, I have been saying from the beginning, the Falcons didn't give him enough time to recover from his Achilles. It was the fastest a quarterback had returned from an Achilles tear in decades and let's not forget he is also 36 years old. His arm injuries only made things worse.