NFL insider's report suggest Atlanta Falcons locker room could be divided
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons fanbase and NFL pundits have continued calling for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the season circles the drain. Assumably the Falcons need to win out the rest of the way to have a chance at taking back the NFC South. Even if they manage to do that, the team still needs Tampa Bay to stumble at least once in the next four weeks.
Kirk Cousins continues to look ancient overnight whether due to age or injury, it is clear the veteran isn't getting the job done. This was pointed out this past week on FS1's Speak, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an eye-catching quote that speaks for itself:
Context is everything with this report that more than one Atlanta player has spoken in favor of the rookie quarterback being the better option. Are we talking about headline names like Bijan Robinson or Drake London? Defensive leaders such as Grady Jarrett or Jessie Bates? The more likely answer is that this is coming from depth pieces who are playing with Penix consistently in practice. Or a frustrated tight-end that hasn't gotten the targets expected.
No matter where the leak came from, there is no reason to doubt the report. Schultz has a reputation as a trustworthy source and there is every reason to fully buy his explanation. However, where the question comes is who these unnamed players might be?
If we are talking about team leaders or core players that could signal a divided locker room and that Raheem Morris is losing this team. On the other hand, if we're simply talking about the 5th and 6th receivers on the roster gassing up the quarterback, they practice with more often it is an entirely different story.
Context is everything with this story but it is without question an eyebrow raising headline. Could the Falcons be divided on their quarterback as we finish out the season? Regardless of the answer, there is one cure to ease any frustrations, that is winning and putting themselves back in control of the division. Another loss and these stories and frustrations will only grow as Atlanta grapples with the realization of another lost season.