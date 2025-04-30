NFL insider says the quiet part out loud about Atlanta and Kirk Cousins

ESPN insider Ian Rapoport took time this week to discuss the future of Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins. The insider is pointing out the obvious when it comes to the lack of a potential landing spot for the veteran quarterback. Any hopes of trading Cousins now hinge completely on what the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers decide. It seems the franchise is stuck between two awful choices: either inviting the sideshow that is Rodgers or spending assets to get a quarterback who appeared to be at the end of his career as a starter. While Kirk might have blamed injuries for his 2024 collapse, there are still reasons for concern.

The Steelers are Atlanta's last hope with the team appearing content to sit back and keep the veteran hostage on the current roster. It comes as a surprise for a franchise that is attempting to turn the page to Michael Penix Jr. However, everything about the Atlanta front office has been unconventional. The team viewing Kirk's value in a different light doesn't come as a surprise.

"If Aaron Rodgers doesn't go to Pittsburgh I think that's a possibility for Kirk Cousins..



It feels like the other possibilities kind of don't exist after the draft..



The longer this goes it feel like he's gonna be the Falcons backup" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZzLRxumpg7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2025

Rapoport pointed out one hilariously painful fact about Atlanta and Kirk Cousins

Atlanta keeping Cousins has only one clear downside, looking at the current contract. The Falcons are stuck paying Cousins no matter whether a trade presents itself or not. The money isn't going to change drastically, leaving the team's one concern as to how this will hurt Penix as the young quarterback looks to take over the leading role. Is the potential of Cousins in a backup role worth less than the distraction it could provide?

The answer to this question is up for debate, however, it appears Atlanta is content to wait things out. This has been the team's approach from the start, making it clear they were planning for Kirk Cousins to return for the 2025 season. An opinion that Rapoport mentions clearly stating that Atlanta simply wasn't to be believed, but it does appear they are ready to follow through.

It is telling of how Atlanta is viewed throughout the league with the team continuing to take their own unique approach. Whether it was drafting Bijan Robinson as highly as they did, or adding Penix and Cousins in the same offseason this team is doing their best to fit out.

While it is yet to work for the team thus far, the 2025 offseason does appear promising. How all of this ages hinges entirely on what Penix becomes. If the young starter is the franchise answer he is believed to be, the distraction of Cousins won't matter.