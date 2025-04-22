NFL Insiders points out the obvious for Atlanta and Kirk Cousins

In preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL insider Adam Schefter listed the most noteworthy stories heading into this year's draft. Unfortunately, among them is Atlanta's current asking price for quarterback Kirk Cousins. It sounds as if the Falcons aren't happy simply to move away from Cousins and be left paying the remaining salary. Adding a pick or player in return isn't what the Falcons are searching for, but they are hopeful of finding $20 million in cap relief, according to Schefter.

This isn't a surprise when you consider the current quarterback market and where Atlanta is in their offseason. However, it would be shocking to see anyone decide to pay this price. Atlanta is going to have to prove they are actually willing to retain Cousins as a historically paid backup. Bringing back Cousins isn't an awful decision, aside from the distraction it could provide as Michael Penix Jr. takes over.

Kirk Cousins appears stuck in Atlanta unless the Falcons change their asking price

Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta front office have to be aware that this steep asking price likely means Cousins remains stuck in Atlanta. Is the team not bluffing about their intentions to keep the veteran? Is the steep asking price a game to attempt to force Kirk to renegotiate? Whatever the answers might be, it is clear that this mess will continue to define Atlanta's offseason.

In a year that is supposed to be about Penix, all of Atlanta's headlines are being commanded by Cousins. Not only this, but you have been forced to take a step back in spending in free agency due to the money spent on the veteran quarterback. It continues to be an ugly situation that is yet to cost anyone their job in Atlanta. The promise of Penix, perhaps being the saving grace for a front office that has every reason to regret one of the worst signings in franchise history.