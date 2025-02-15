NFL pundit suggests surprising Atlanta Falcons offseason trade

The Atlanta Falcons will be focused on parting ways with Kirk Cousins in the 2025 offseason. Whether it is a cut or a trade it seems incredibly unlikely Kirk returns in a backup role next season. While it is tempting to hold the quarterback hostage it doesn't align with Atlanta's typical moves. Whether it is a trade, or an early summer roster cut the quarterback is on his way out of Atlanta.

With the offseason in full swing, this has led to a number of hypothetical trades involving the Atlanta quarterback. The landing spots are typically the same with one recent exception with an idea that would send Kirk Cousins to the Titans. A team widely expected to draft a quarterback opting to take the best player on the board and bring in Cousins for a season is an interesting idea.

Kirk Cousins would be an upgrade for the Titans in a wide open division

While the AFC is by far the more loaded conference the AFC South remains up for grabs. The Jaguars, Colts, Texans, and Titans all have obvious roster concerns heading into the offseason. Yes, the Titans have the hardest battle to fight but it could make sense to auction off the first pick and spend one season with Kirk Cousins.

If the veteran is able to turn back the clock you have a chance to become a surprise contender. If not, you've loaded up on future assets and can easily escape Kirk's contract the following offseason. The idea makes a level of sense for a team desperate to move past Will Levis and Mason Rudolph.

For Atlanta, the move is simple if you can get any team to take on Kirk Cousins and the veteran to waive his no-trade clause you make the move. Whether it is in or out of conference the Falcons should be willing to do whatever it takes to part ways with what was one of the worst deals in franchise history.