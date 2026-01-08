NFL reporter admitted what Falcons fans have been screaming from the rooftops

The Atlanta Falcons' head coaching vacancy is the most coveted in the whole league, but fans have known that for weeks. Atlanta just narrowly missed the playoffs after finishing the season on a four-game win streak. From the moment the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs, they won out.

The up-and-down season culminated in owner Arthur Blank starting his spring cleaning early by ditching the GM, CEO, and head coach. Rumors are swirling about various interviewees, but the Falcons should get the creme of the crop this offseason.

After all, they boast the best running back in the world, are a part of the worst division in professional sports, and have an elite defense. The Falcons' head coach vacancy is a highly coveted gig, and Atlanta must take their time to get the right guy.

Fans already knew the potential of the Falcons' roster, but now the national media is finally admitting it.

The Falcons roster is a coveted one to take over, and the media is finally admitting it

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche said it best: "There are arguments to be made for other teams, but the talent and immediately winnable NFC South make the Falcons coaching vacancy the most attractive at the moment."

There are arguments to be made for other teams, but the talent and immediately winnable NFC South make the Falcons coaching vacancy the most attractive at the moment pic.twitter.com/mrriXKSs0M — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 5, 2026

He's dead on. The current coaching vacancies consist of the 4-13 New York Giants, 5-12 Cleveland Browns, 3-14 Arizona Cardinals, and the pitiful Raiders and Titans. The only jobs that could be better are the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, and even that is slightly pushing it.

For some reason, not everyone feels this way. NFL Network's Judy Battista ranked the Falcons the third most attractive head coaching vacancy, behind the Giants and Browns. I believe this is due to recency bias with Myles Garrett's sack record and Giants' standout rookie Jaxson Dart.

Sure, the Falcons don't have their 2026 first-round pick, and fumbled the ball with the quarterback situation, but the rest of the roster is strong. All Atlanta needs is an improved Michael Penix Jr, a couple more playmakers, and bang, you have an NFC South champion on your hands.

Peeking at the other teams desperately scrambling for a new head coach, none of them are quite as plug-and-play as the Falcons. The Titans are all over the place with an unproven rookie quarterback and Cardinals and Raiders boast minimal star power to go along with no long-term quarterback plan.

Whether it's Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stafanski or someone else, the Falcons must make the correct decision this time around. During the last coaching cycle the Falcons were a part of, they whiffed big time and allowed interviewees to walk into other situations and dominate immediately. Mike Vrable is the perfect example.

No matter who they get to lead the charge into 2026, the Falcons roster is a coveted one to take over. Fans know that they're a couple of pieces away from being contenders for many years to come, but here's hoping the Ravens and Dolphins don't spoil the fun.