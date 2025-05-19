NFL schedule release gives away Atlanta Falcons plans for Kirk Cousins

Last week's NFL schedule release gave the Atlanta Falcons a hint of what is to come for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. With the New Orleans Saints appearing content to move forward with their underwhelming options, the one remaining landing spot for Cousins is the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the season started today, it would be Mason Rudolph expected to be Pittsburgh's starter. The organization continues to operate, showing belief that they already have an answer.

Atlanta has been telling anyone that would listen that their plan all along has been to retain Cousins as a backup. The only caveat to this was if the Falcons were presented with a team willing to take on the bulk of Kirk's deal. With this opportunity failing to present itself, the Falcons have an answer. Cousins is going to be the team's backup for the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh opens the season against Aaron Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets

The NFL scheduling New York's season opener against the Steelers shows an obvious belief that Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback for the Steelers. This is indicated as well by Pittsburgh's entire offseason. For Atlanta, this is just further confirmation that the team is going to open the season with Kirk Cousins as their backup.

It makes a level of sense when you consider Atlanta is stuck paying Cousins. No team is willing to take on one of the worst contracts in the league. With this in mind, the Falcons might as well sit on the veteran's deal and have the potential fallback option with the hope that another surprise situation gives the team a means of escape.

For Cousins, it is a deserved demotion with the veteran being an unquestionable inferior option to Michael Penix Jr. The fact that Atlanta is comfortable bringing back a quarterback with this much starting experience speaks to the confidence they have in Penix.

It is an organization that appears to have zero fear of Cousins causing Penix any discomfort. It is the right decision as Atlanta has not confirmed their bluff with the last possible Cousins landing spot now falling off the table.