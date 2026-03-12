Nick Folk's latest quote perfectly encapsulates what Falcons are cooking

The Atlanta Falcons didn't play the waiting game during this year's hiring cycle like many of their NFL counterparts. They struck rather quickly to land Kevin Stefanski, an undisputedly underrated coach, and he didn't take too long putting his staff together.

Of course, after so many years in the league, he leaned on familiar faces like Tommy Rees, who will serve as his offensive coordinator again, and Bill Callahan, who will serve as his offensive line coach with the Falcons, after both served in the same role for him with the Cleveland Browns.

And, of course, Stefanski's affinity with familiarity doesn't stop there. He and the front office, led by Ian Cunningham, have already made a habit of adding familiar faces into the fold. Nick Folk's quote upon his arrival in Atlanta is the perfect encapsulation of what Stefanki and the Falcons are cooking.

Nick Folk acknowledged Falcons' tendency to lean on familiarity

Folk spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Thursday morning, and he effectively told the tale of how he ended up in Atlanta after years of bouncing around the NFL, and even the AAF.

"I've known Craig [Aukerman] for a long time. I think that's how it all happened."

Aukerman is, of course, the Falcons' new special teams coach. Jake Bailey, Atlanta's new punter, spent time with Aukerman while the two were with the Miami Dolphins, so it becomes even clearer that the Falcons are focusing on strong prior relationships when building this team.

Cunningham has already struck in this realm with the signing of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, and Stefanski has added a duo of his former players in Austin Hooper and Cameron Thomas. Heck, even Callahan knows Corey Levin, who was signed just the other day.

Leaning on prior relationships is smart, as it gives teams peace of mind about who they're signing. You don't want any unsavory surprises when adding veterans on the open market. But the Falcons need to make sure they're finding the best players available, not using relationships as a crutch.

It'll be a long offseason of constant tinkering with the roster, but Atlanta is making one thing clear: If you know Cunningham, Stefanski, Callahan or Aukerman, then you've got a legitimate chance to become a Falcon.

It's just funny that Folk was willing to essentially admit that.