One clear head coaching fit the Atlanta Falcons should explore this offseason

There are a myriad of questions facing the Atlanta Falcons after Sunday's season finale. None are more interesting than how owner Arthur Blank opts to approach Atlanta's offseason. Are both Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris safe moving into 2025?

Franchise history suggests the team will remain patient with Morris and look for growth in his second season. However, the collapse to end this season was all-time bad and a lot of the blame falls on the shoulders of Morris. With this in mind, the Falcons should be open to making a change. Especially if a certain former head coach were to show interest in taking over in Atlanta.

If Mike Vrabel is interested the Falcons should have no choice but to make the obvious upgrade

Mike Vrabel is going to be this offseason's star head coach joining Lions OC Ben Johnson and perhaps Vikings' DC Brian Flores. The job the defensive head coach did with the Titans is now being fully appreciated since the franchise chose to go in another direction. The stability and playoffs wins that Vrabel brought to a dysfunctional franchise can be greatly appreciated by Falcons fans used to dysfunction.

Perhaps the defining moment was ending Tom Brady's career in New England winning the game with a great defensive performance and a strong Ryan Tannehill game. Vrabel is exactly what the Falcons are missing right now, an established leader who isn't going to wilt in the biggest moments and knows how to have his players ready for big moments.

As harsh as it might seem it appears Raheem Morris is simply not cut out to be a head coach. The performance in the season's biggest game showed the type of mistakes a seasoned Madden player knows not to make. It is hard to defend these level of mistakes in the biggest game your franchise has played since the 2017 season.

Atlanta is extremely unlikely to make a change and even less likely to land Mike Vrabel. Still, the team should at least reach out to this year's prized head coach target and attempt to land a coach that would change the team's culture and unquestionably have this team back in the playoffs to end the 2025 season.