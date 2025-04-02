One team remains most logical landing spot for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins continue to wait for a trade that might never happen. Atlanta put themselves in this position the moment they opted to draft Michael Penix Jr. and sign Cousins in the same offseason. It was never going to end well, with the team spending so many resources on the same position. The team is now continuing to search for a trade hoping a team is willing to gamble that Kirk Cousins has something left in the tank.

Looking at the possible landing spots, one overlooked team stands out. The Minnesota Vikings have already considered adding Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 offseason. Minnesota considered the wrong veteran quarterback, with Kirk Cousins remaining an obvious fit that won't block J.J. McCarthy if the second-year quarterback is a franchise answer.

Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota remains the best possible landing spot for the veteran quarterback

If the Vikings were to sign Aaron Rodgers there is zero chance McCarthy is going to be your quarterback at any point in the 2025 season. If Rodgers is healthy, the quarterback is going to be your starter and likely create plenty of headlines along the way. With Cousins, you're only locked into one-year of the contract and can bench the veteran in favor of McCarthy if needed.

Not only do you have the option to turn to McCarthy, you have the added security of a quarterback that has run this system at a high level. If the Vikings aren't sold on their young quarterback there is no better option on the remaining market than Kirk Cousins.

For Atlanta, the front office will simply be excited to shed even a portion of the veteran's contract. It is obvious the Falcons have simply been playing a waiting game hoping that a team will be desperate enough to take a chance on Cousins. What is less clear is how far the team is willing to take this. Will the Falcons actually keep Cousins on the roster heading into the 2025 season?

A question Atlanta fans hope they don't have to find the answer to. Kirk Cousins' lone season in Atlanta will be remembered as a spectacular failure. However, the quarterback's time in Minnesota is remembered far more fondly. Perhaps it is time to consider an unexpected reunion.