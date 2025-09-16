Parker Romo’s postgame comments made Falcons fans love him even more

Just a week into the 2025 season and the Atlanta Falcons were already borderline-panicking over kicker Younghoe Koo. His performance became so alarming, early on, that the Falcons brought in career journeyman Parker Romo to give Koo a little added motivation this past week.

What started as extra motivation, though, ended with Romo taking Koo's job for Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. Little did he know, but the Falcons would need him a whole lot more than he ever could have guessed.

Fast forward to the end of the game which was a 22-6 Falcons victory, on the road, and Romo got some face time with Melissa Stark in a postgame interview immediately following the victory.

"First off, I want to say I'm truly grateful for the Minnesota Vikings bringing me in last year," he told Stark on the live broadcast. "it's all God's timing."

Parker Romo's Falcons career was kickstarted by a stint in Minnesota

For those who may not know, Romo's first regular season snaps came with the Vikings last year, when Minnesota needed his services for four games. In those four contests, Romo went an impressive 11-for-12 on field goals, 7-for-8 on extra points and even nailed a 55-yarder at one point.

Before Minnesota, he spent time with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, but all as a member of the practice squad or strictly a training camp body. Romo also spent part of this past offseason with the New England Patriots.

But, as he alluded to down on the field and after a victory over the team that finally gave him a legitimate shot, Romo was genuinely thankful for Minnesota. And, despite the Vikings being the Falcons' Week 2 opponent, fans had to appreciate Romo's classy words after the game.

Romo struck fans as a guy who was simply grateful. He was truly thankful to be in the position he was in and enjoyed every second of it. For Falcons fans who have felt uneasy about the kicker situation, it sure looks like they don't have to feel that way anymore.

This appears to be Romo's job while Koo will be searching for a new home.