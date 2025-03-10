Penix's comments should put an end to Kyle Pitts trade speculation

One of the biggest offensive decisions facing the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is the future of Kyle Pitts. The former first-round selection has been a consistent frustration after his rookie season. The production and effort and inconsistent and have left reason to wonder if the Falcons are finally ready to move on. Giving up on Pitts would be understandable in some ways but it would be trading Pitts at his lowest possible value.

Aside from this, you have Michael Penix Jr. who has already made his feelings on Pitts known. Early in the offseason the quarterback was asked about Pitts and commented on how he felt the duo could grow together. It is the type of comment you make when you truly believe in the talent of your teammate. These comments should have been the final factor in whether or not the Falcons were serious about trading Pitts this offseason.

Penix's comments should put an end to any serious trade consideration

Even if you shrug off Penix's comments, there is every reason for the Falcons to allow Pitts to return for the 2025 season. A trade would simply be a frustration move based on what Pitts hasn't done each of the last three seasons. This can only be viewed as a positive move if the Falcons want to send a message on a lack of effort.

However, you would be selling at the lowest possible value on a player that was drafted 4th overall based on his immense talent. The ability is still there, and the Falcons simply need to find the right motivation and quarterback to unlock it. Perhaps it is a lost cause and the 2025 season will be more of the same from the tight-end.

Regardless, the Falcons owe it to themselves and their young quarterback to run it back one more season. Kyle Pitts is a frustrating player that has underachieved and left a myriad of reasons to question his effort and ability to play through the whistle. These are the only reasons a trade makes any sense. Pitts is at his lowest value and you've just made a quarterback change, you hope can unlock his full potential, a trade would be ill-advised despite the team's frustration.