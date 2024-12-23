Penix's impressive debut leaves no question about Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta

Less than a week apart the Atlanta Falcons games against the Raiders and Giants answered the question of Kirk Cousins' fate. Already rumors were swirling that the Falcons planned to release the veteran quarterback before a roster bonus became guaranteed in March. The only reason to reconsider was if Penix didn't look the part of a starting quarterback.

One game into Penix's career and it is clear that the Falcons need to cut the veteran quarterback. It was a completely different offense. The ability to move outside the pocket and count on the quarterback to buy time changes the ceiling of Zac Robinson's offense. Kirk Cousins is simply a failed investment for a team that made a bad decision from the start.

Atlanta Falcons will cut veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason

The only way Kirk Cousins takes another snap for the Falcons is if the rookie quarterback suffers an injury. In one start the Falcons have more highlights than Cousins offered in the last five games combined. Michael Penix Jr. is your quarterback of the future and aside from injury, nothing is changing that in the team's final two games of the season.

In the end, the Falcons will end up paying Cousins $90-million for 14-games of football. The quarterback went 7-7 in those starts and led the league in turnovers. Aside from the quarterback's starts against the Bucs and impressive drive against the Eagles, it was a frustrating tenure doomed from the start.

As great of a leader and person as Kirk Cousins appeared to be it was a giant swing and miss that demands accountability. Atlanta needs to consider making changes both to their front office and coaching staff. Michael Penix Jr. should have been your starting quarterback from the start of the season. Atlanta's lack of belief is costly and will result in two years of paying Kirk Cousins to play elsewhere.