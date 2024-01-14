1 free agent each head coach candidate would bring to the Atlanta Falcons
Vikings DC Brian Flores: Danielle Hunter, DE
If the Falcons want to construct a playmaking defense then they need to hire Brian Flores and get him to bring Danielle Hunter with him. This would result in a lot of blitzing and a lot of edge pressure. Even without Flores, hopefully the Falcons can entice Hunter to join them.
Ravens Assoc. HC/DL coach Anthony Weaver: Justin Madubuike, DL
Justin Madubuike went on a tear for the Ravens defense during the regular season and he earned himself a whole lot of money. He would certainly be a target in free agency for Anthony Weaver who has already drawn interest from the Falcons.
Ravens DC Mike Macdonald: Jadeveon Clowney, DE
You can basically pair these last two together. Either head coaching candidate would be interested in bringing in either defensive lineman. Jadeveon Clowney has been excellent for the Ravens this season and one of their best pass rushers. He was a player who many thought the Falcons would attempt to sign last offseason.
Bengals DC Lou Anarumo: D.J. Reader, DL
D.J. Reader has proven to be one of the more underrated players at his position. He has also been the leader for Lou Anarumo on the defensive line and they certainly felt his loss after he was injured late in the season.