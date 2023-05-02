1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Who the Atlanta Falcons might end up regretting passing on in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft just concluded on Saturday and, overall, the Atlanta Falcons had a good haul. There is no doubt that they are a better team. With that being said, you know we have to make rapid reactions to the players the team passed on.
Make no mistake about it, I am a big fan of what they did. Bijan Robinson is special and if it weren't for the position he plays, he would have gone in the top three. Then they were also able to fortify their offensive line, add an edge rusher who is physically special, and then add depth to their secondary.
However, that won't stop us from identifying one prospect in each round (minus the fifth and sixth rounds since they didn't make selections in those rounds) that the Atlanta Falcons might end up regretting passing on. We will work backward, starting with the seventh round. Obviously, only players taken in the same round and after the Falcons' selection will be included in each round.