1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Round three: The Atlanta Falcons may regret passing on Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
The Atlanta Falcons elected to pass on one of the most talented linebackers in the draft for an edge rusher that has elite physical tools. The Baltimore Ravens were the beneficiaries as he fell to them at the 86th pick.
Trenton Simpson is an athlete, no other way to put it. Going into last season he was projected to be on his way to becoming a first-round pick but he didn't end up living up to that. However, the speed is still there and he was an extremely versatile player for Clemson.
He played everywhere for the Tigers' defense and it would have been a lot of fun to see all the things Ryan Nielsen could do with him. Certainly, he would have been a valuable piece as a blitzer.